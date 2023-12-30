Iran Executes Four Accused of Espionage for Israel’s Mossad

In an escalated act of an ongoing covert conflict, Iran has executed four individuals, charged with espionage and collaboration with Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad. The condemned, Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi were executed in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, as per the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

Accusations of ‘Moharebeh’ and ‘Corruption’

The quartet was charged with ‘moharebeh’—waging war against God—and ‘corruption on Earth.’ Their alleged crimes include kidnapping Iranian security forces, setting fire to cars and apartments of intelligence agents, and engaging in actions detrimental to the country’s security. All activities, as Iran alleges, were guided by Mossad, marking a significant escalation in the long-standing, undeclared conflict between Iran and Israel.

Frequency of Executions

This recent execution comes less than two weeks after another individual, convicted on similar grounds of working for Mossad, was executed in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan. Furthermore, in December 2022, Iran executed four others accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. Amnesty International reports that Iran has one of the highest rates of execution globally, second only to China.

Shadow War

Iran and Israel have been locked in a state of undeclared conflict for years. Iran frequently accuses Israel of sabotage and assassination attempts directed at its nuclear program. In response, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied these allegations, further fueling the tension between the two nations.

As the shadow war continues, the world watches with bated breath, observing the unfolding dance of power, ambition, and geopolitical maneuvering. These executions serve as a chilling reminder of the stakes involved in this conflict and the human cost of such covert operations.