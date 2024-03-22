Iran Demands End to Syria Sanctions, US Troops Withdrawal Amid War Anniversary

Marking the 13th anniversary of Syria's war, Iran's UN Ambassador, Amir Saeed Iravani, voiced a strong plea at a United Nations Security Council meeting for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria and the withdrawal of US troops occupying parts of the country. This move, Iravani asserted, is crucial for peace, security, and stability in the region, which has been severely impacted by the prolonged conflict.

Stance on Sovereignty and External Forces

Iravani emphasized the significance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating that the Syrian people reject any form of occupation or sovereignty violation. He strongly advocated for the immediate withdrawal of "all uninvited foreign forces" from Syria, highlighting the presence of US forces as particularly objectionable. The ambassador reinforced Iran's commitment to battling terrorist groups without pause, aiming for the restoration of Syria's territorial integrity.

Condemnation and Call for Political Resolution

The Iranian envoy also condemned ongoing Israeli military attacks on Syria, labeling them as unlawful and provocative actions that only serve to escalate tensions and undermine stability. He underscored the importance of rebuilding Syria's critical infrastructure and creating conducive conditions for the safe return of refugees and internally displaced persons. Advocating for a political resolution, Iravani reiterated Iran's support for a "Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process" and voiced Iran's ongoing commitment to aiding Syria towards long-term normalization.

International Reactions and Implications

The call from Iran comes amid broader international discussions on the situation in Syria, with various delegates at the UN Security Council expressing alarm over the grave humanitarian situation and the need for unrestricted humanitarian assistance. Iran's stance, calling for the lifting of sanctions and withdrawal of US troops, highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the challenges in reaching a consensus on the path to peace in Syria. The implications of Iran's demands, if acted upon, could significantly shift the current stalemate, potentially paving the way for a new phase in Syria's long and tumultuous conflict.