Iran Cracks Down on UK-Linked Major Online Gambling Ring, Arrests Five

Iran's Intelligence Ministry has unveiled the takedown of the largest online gambling and betting network with direct ties to the UK, marking a significant crackdown on financial sabotage and internet-based crime within its borders.

Directed by elements based in the UK, this network orchestrated an elaborate scheme involving thousands of bank accounts and payment gateways, ultimately leading to the arrest of its key operators. The incident throws a stark light on the intricate web of international financial crime and the challenges of policing online gambling activities that cross national boundaries.

Extensive Network and Financial Operations Exposed

After 14 months of diligent intelligence work, Iranian authorities have dismantled an extensive online gambling operation. This network, notable for its size and sophistication, utilized 35,006 bank accounts and 1,200 payment gateways, alongside operating 54 major gambling websites.

It's reported that the network engaged in substantial financial manipulation, funneling large sums of money out of Iran and into the UK, under the guise of gambling gains. This revelation has sparked controversy and highlighted potential complacency within the UK government regarding the network's money laundering activities, in exchange for significant tax revenues.

Arrests and Accusations

The crackdown culminated in the arrest of five individuals who managed the 'Nitro bet' network and the 'Pardakht.me' payment gateway, facing charges of economic sabotage and illegal gambling operations.

These arrests underscore the Iranian government's firm stance against online gambling, which is prohibited under Islamic law. Furthermore, the Intelligence Ministry accused the UK government of indirectly facilitating these criminal activities by turning a blind eye to the network's money laundering operations, in lieu of taxing their substantial gains.