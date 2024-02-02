In a public statement issued Thursday, Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denounced the United States' threats to reimpose sanctions on Venezuela. The threats followed the Venezuelan Supreme Court's decision to exclude an opposition candidate from the forthcoming elections.

Kan'ani criticized the potential use of sanctions by the US as an infringement on Venezuela's sovereignty and a glaring violation of the United Nations Charter. He asserted that such actions amount to undue interference in the internal affairs of nations, a stance that directly contradicts human rights and international law.

Sanctions as Political Leverage: A Contested Approach

Highlighting the contentious nature of the US's strategy, Kan'ani castigated its practice of employing sanctions as a weapon against other nations. This tactic, he argued, breaches the rights of governments and their citizens, human rights norms, and international law protocols.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman suggested that the continuation of these policies by the US is likely to fortify the resolve of independent nations to unite against such external interference.