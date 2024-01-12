Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability

In a wave of mounting tensions, Iran has voiced its condemnation of the military strikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen, aimed at the Houthi movement. This denouncement, articulated by Nasser Kannani, the spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, marks the latest development in a conflict-ridden region.

Violation of Sovereignty and International Laws

According to Kannani, the attacks constitute a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The operations are deemed as an infringement on international laws, intensifying the discord in a region already grappling with ongoing conflict. The strikes are seen as an arbitrary act of aggression on Yemeni cities, with Iran denying any involvement in the preceding missile and drone attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, attributed to the Houthi forces.

Heightened Insecurity and Instability

Tehran’s warning rings loud and clear: such actions by the U.S. and U.K. will only lead to increased insecurity and instability in the Middle East. The Iranian spokesman expressed concerns that the strikes could divert global attention from other pressing issues in the region, such as the situation in Gaza. The strikes, they caution, will serve as fuel for further turmoil, threatening the precarious balance of peace.

Geopolitical Dynamics in the Middle East

The situation underscores the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play in the Middle East. The Iran-backed Houthis, controlling large swathes of Yemen, have been engaged in a years-long conflict with a Saudi-led coalition. This has resulted in a significant humanitarian crisis, with the recent strikes only adding to the strain. Statements from U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside a joint statement from multiple countries supporting the operation, reflect the global attention drawn to this escalating situation. Russia’s request for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the strikes further highlights the international concern surrounding these developments.