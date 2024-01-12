en English
International Relations

Iran Condemns U.S.-Britain Attack on Houthis in Yemen, Citing Regional Insecurity Risks

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Iran Condemns U.S.-Britain Attack on Houthis in Yemen, Citing Regional Insecurity Risks

In a recent international development, Iran publicly condemned a military offensive carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi forces in Yemen. The outcry came from Nasser Kannani, the spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, who labeled the attacks as a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He further stated that these actions were a breach of international law.

Iran’s Stance on Yemen Conflict

The Iranian official warned that such actions would lead to further insecurity and instability in the region. Iran’s stance is a reflection of its support for the Houthis and its opposition to U.S. and UK military involvement in Yemen, which has been embroiled in a complex conflict for years. The condemnation by Iran of the U.S.-UK attacks is a continuation of the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, where Iran often finds itself at odds with Western powers and their regional allies over various issues, including the situation in Yemen.

Details of the Military Offensive

The military offensive involved the use of warship and submarine-launched missiles and fighter jets on sites used by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. Statements from President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated that the strikes were a form of retaliation. The international community has responded with a mix of support and caution, with the Houthis warning of potential consequences.

Geopolitical Implications and International Response

The escalation in Yemen has drawn attention from various international entities, with concerns about the potential implications for regional security. The international response has been varied, with some nations supporting the U.S. and UK’s actions, while others, like Iran, vehemently condemning them. The strikes and their aftermath highlight the intricate dynamics and complexities of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

