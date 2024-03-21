Iran Calls for Liberation of UN, Security Council from US, Israel Dominance Amid Gaza Conflict

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani has publicly denounced the United States and Israel for their alleged control over the United Nations and its Security Council, amidst ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip. Kan'ani's statements, made through a X post, emphasize the world's urgent need to address Israel's continued aggression, particularly highlighting the recent attacks on Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital.

Escalating Violence in Gaza

For over five months, the Gaza Strip has faced relentless attacks from Israeli forces, leading to significant casualties and destruction. The siege on al-Shifa Hospital marks a new peak in the conflict, with the medical facility being targeted for four consecutive days. This has resulted in the displacement of thousands and the crippling of over half of Gaza's medical infrastructure. Kan'ani's remarks shed light on the dire situation, accusing those who remain silent of complicity in Israel's actions.

International Response and Criticism

The international community's hesitance to intervene or condemn the actions of Israel has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Iran. The spotlight has turned to the United Nations and its Security Council, with calls for them to be freed from the influence of the US and Israel to effectively address the situation. The conflict has also seen the US pushing for a ceasefire resolution tied to the release of hostages, a move seen by some as too little, too late.

Implications for Global Governance

Kan'ani's statements highlight a growing concern over the perceived partisanship of international bodies meant to uphold global peace and security. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, coupled with the international response, raises questions about the effectiveness and impartiality of the UN and its Security Council. As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, the world watches closely, with many calling for a more robust and principled stand against violations of international law and human rights.