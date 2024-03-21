Iran Calls for End to Syria Sanctions, US Troops Withdrawal Amidst 13-Year Conflict

At a pivotal UN Security Council meeting, Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, delivered a profound plea for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria and called for the withdrawal of US troops, underscoring the dire situation as Syria marks the 13th anniversary of its conflict. Highlighting the extensive suffering of the Syrian people and the broader regional instability, Iran's stance brings to the forefront the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the critical need for a renewed focus on political solutions over military interventions.

Advertisment

Deepening Humanitarian Crisis and Political Stalemate

Since the onset of the Syrian conflict in 2011, the pursuit of political agendas through military means by certain countries has not only violated Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity but also led to the support of terrorist and separatist groups. Iran's ambassador criticized these actions, including the imposition of sanctions, as exacerbating the crisis and prolonging the suffering of the Syrian population. The call for the immediate withdrawal of all uninvited foreign forces, particularly US troops occupying parts of Syrian territory, and the condemnation of ongoing Israeli military attacks, underscore the urgency of addressing these issues to de-escalate tensions and foster stability.

Path Towards Recovery and Stability

Advertisment

Iravani emphasized the importance of rebuilding Syria's critical infrastructure and creating conducive conditions for the safe return of refugees and internally displaced persons. Iran advocates for a political resolution of the crisis, supporting a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process. The ambassador's statements reflect Iran's commitment to assisting Syria in restoring unity and territorial integrity, highlighting the necessity of a collaborative effort towards sustainable normalization in and around Syria.

International Responses and the Road Ahead

The UN Security Council meeting witnessed varied responses, with speakers from different nations expressing their concerns over the grave situation in Syria. While the Russian Federation criticized Western sanctions, the United States maintained its stance on keeping sanctions until there is concrete progress towards a political solution. Iran's call for the lifting of sanctions and the withdrawal of US troops presents a critical juncture for the international community to reassess its approach to Syria, emphasizing the need for diplomatic engagement and humanitarian aid to pave the way for a peaceful and stable future for the Syrian people.