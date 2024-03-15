Iran and Iraq Urged to Fully Implement Bilateral Agreements for Strengthened Cooperation

During a significant meeting on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, Iran's top diplomat to Iraq, emphasizing the critical need for "full implementation" of the agreements between Tehran and Baghdad. This encounter underlines the two nations' ongoing efforts to enhance their bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in light of recent agreements aimed at addressing security and economic challenges.

Deepening Bilateral Ties

The discussions between Amir-Abdollahian and Al-e Sadeq focused on the progress of their countries' cooperation and the importance of adhering to the agreements signed by high officials from both nations. Since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iran and Iraq have cultivated a strong relationship, with Tehran notably increasing its influence over Baghdad. This partnership has extended into various domains, including security, where a pact signed in March 2023 saw Baghdad committing to disarm Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups and secure the border regions against potential threats. However, despite these moves towards closer security cooperation, there have been challenges in fully actualizing the terms of the agreement, with Iranian officials noting some delays in implementation.

Economic Interdependencies

Beyond security, the economic ties between Iran and Iraq serve as a cornerstone of their relationship. Iraq's electrical grid's reliance on imported gas from Iran highlights the interdependency between the two neighboring countries. A pivotal agreement reached in July stipulated that Baghdad would compensate Tehran for gas imports with its crude oil reserves. This arrangement not only underscores the mutual benefits derived from their economic relationship but also illustrates the complexities involved in navigating the sanctions environment that impacts Iran's economy.

Challenges and Commitments

Despite the strong foundation of their relationship, the full implementation of the agreements between Iran and Iraq remains fraught with challenges. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani's remarks in October about Iraq's partial fulfilment of the security pact's provisions reflect concerns over the pace and completeness of these commitments. Yet, both Erbil and Baghdad have reiterated their dedication to implementing the agreement, signaling a continued effort towards strengthening bilateral cooperation.

As Iran and Iraq navigate the intricacies of their relationship, the emphasis on fully actualizing their agreements underscores the significance of these partnerships in regional security and economic stability. The ongoing dialogues and commitments from both sides highlight a mutual understanding of the benefits derived from a strengthened alliance, even as they work through the complexities of implementation. The evolving dynamics between Tehran and Baghdad remain a focal point for observers of Middle Eastern geopolitics, offering insights into the challenges and opportunities inherent in fostering deep inter-state relationships in the region.