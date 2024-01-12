en English
Military

Iran-Aligned Iraqi Militia Threatens US-Led Coalition Following Houthi Strikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Heightened tensions loom over the Middle East as Iraq’s Iran-aligned militia group, Harakat al-Nujaba, issues a stern warning against American interests and those nations part of the US-led coalition. This announcement springs from retaliatory military actions undertaken by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi facilities in Yemen, signaling a potential for heightened conflict in the region.

US and UK Strikes on Houthi Targets

The United States and Britain launched strikes on about a dozen Houthi militant targets in Yemen. This was a defensive response to over two months of attacks by the Houthis against international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea. President Biden emphasized that the joint attacks, supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, aimed at degrading the Houthis’ ability to attack shipping.

Global Reaction and Implications

The attacks have stirred fears of a broader conflict in the region, with Iran condemning the actions and China expressing concern. The strikes aimed to de-escalate tensions in the region, but the Houthis have vowed not to be deterred, leading to increased tensions in the Red Sea and surrounding areas.

Threat to US-Led Coalition

The statement from Harakat al-Nujaba, allied with Iran, adds a new dimension to these tensions. The group’s warning indicates a possible increase in hostilities and retaliatory actions against US and coalition interests, raising concerns over stability and security in the Middle East.

In the midst of escalating conflicts, the human cost of these disputes is immeasurable. The ongoing conflict between Houthi forces and the Saudi-backed coalition has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis in Yemen, with up to 377,000 people killed. The continuous Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea have caused international alarm, culminating in the US and UK strikes. As the world watches, the question remains: what will be the ripple effects of these strikes and threats on the stability of the Middle East?

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

