Iran Advocates for BRICS Secretariat, Emphasizes Benefits Beyond WTO

In a significant development, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Mahdi Safari, has unveiled the country’s plans to advocate for the establishment of a BRICS secretariat. This initiative aims to enhance the exchange of information and maintain continuity between successive BRICS presidency nations, addressing the current challenge of each nation retaining data without passing it on.

A Push for Unity in BRICS

Safari commended Russia for its forthcoming BRICS presidency in 2024 and expressed gratitude for its support of Iran’s bid to join the bloc. He emphasized the importance of unity among new members and affirmed Iran’s commitment to the bloc’s objectives. Further, he stated that Iran is not actively pursuing World Trade Organization (WTO) membership as its associations with leading regional organizations, such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), are fulfilling its needs.

Iran’s Strategic Move towards Eurasian Markets

The recent signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the EAEU and Iran marked a significant milestone in Iran’s regional economic integration. This demonstrates Tehran’s strategic move towards deeper engagement with Eurasian markets. Safari stressed the potential for increased Iran-Russia trade and cooperation across various sectors through this free trade agreement, highlighting the benefits beyond what the WTO offers.

The Appeal of BRICS to Global South

The appeal of BRICS to nations of the Global South, according to experts, lies in its inclusive nature. This is seen as a contrast to the competitive geopolitical practices of Western countries. BRICS offers a platform for these nations to assert their economic and political agenda on the global stage, making it a desirable alliance for many.