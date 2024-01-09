IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers’ Inefficiencies

In a recent interview with Motsweding FM broadcaster, Kelebogile Kgetse, the Deputy Secretary-General of the South African Police Union, Lesley Sechele, expressed grave concern over the inefficiencies plaguing the South African police service. The primary focus was the 10111 call centers that have been in operation for 16 years and are pivotal in receiving and addressing public complaints and reports.

Severe Staff Shortage at 10111 Call Centers

The South African Police Union, IPUSA, has raised alarms over the substantial staff shortage at the 10111 call centers. This shortage, they believe, is a significant factor hampering the police’s ability to combat crime effectively. Calls are reportedly being dropped by the hundreds due to understaffing, and this has led to a notable decline in the number of calls handled and the police’s inadequate response to emergencies.

IPUSA Calls for Urgency

IPUSA has lambasted the South African Police Service management for neglecting this issue, with promises of recruiting new staff since 2021 remaining unfulfilled. The union has called on the government to show urgency in resolving this crisis, especially given the country’s high levels of crime and violence. The working conditions at the call centers also leave much to be desired, with reports of non-functioning radios, phones, and elevators hampering the ability to respond promptly to emergencies.

Public Frustration and Alternative Security Measures

The inefficiencies and staff shortages at the 10111 emergency call centers have led to widespread dissatisfaction among communities. In response, there has been an increase in reliance on private security services and vigilante justice. This situation points to a severe trust deficit in the police service and the need for urgent, effective action to restore public confidence and ensure safety.