Politics

Ipsos Global Survey Predicts Major Trends for 2024

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
A global survey by Ipsos, involving over 25,000 participants from 34 countries, has cast a spotlight on a diverse array of predictions for 2024, spanning from environmental to political issues. The report reveals that a significant 70% majority anticipate an escalation in extreme weather events in their respective countries, with the highest expectations in Portugal, Indonesia, and Chile.

Climate Change Concerns Take Center Stage

As the world grapples with the reality of climate change, 80% of the surveyed individuals expect to witness a surge in average global temperatures. In a more alarming prediction, half of the participants foresee a natural disaster striking a major city within their nation, particularly in Indonesia, Peru, and Turkey. These expectations are not unfounded, considering the recent intensification of climate-related catastrophes and the hottest 12-month period on Earth in the last 125,000 years experienced in 2023.

Largest Election Season in History and Immigration Expectations

Turning to the political arena, the coming year is poised to host the largest election season in history, with an estimated 4 billion voters across 60 countries. The survey shows that 35% of global respondents believe it is likely that Donald Trump will secure a re-election in the United States, while 47% express disagreement. The topic of immigration also features prominently in the survey’s findings, with 70% predicting an increase in their countries, most notably in Portugal, Turkey, Italy, and Singapore. These predictions may be influenced by past trends such as rising house prices in Portugal due to immigration and the ongoing role of Turkey and Italy as major migration routes.

Shift in Business Practices

Finally, the Ipsos survey indicates a significant shift in business practices is on the horizon, with 60% of respondents expecting a return to office work. This trend is particularly expected in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and China. Western European nations, however, appear less convinced of this change.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

