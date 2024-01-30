IPAC Urges INEC for Unbiased Rerun Election in Enugu State

In an extraordinary meeting, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of Enugu State voiced its demand for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to guarantee an unbiased rerun election, scheduled for the following Saturday. The call was spearheaded by the chairman of IPAC, Mr. Godwin Alor, who underscored the crucial role of accredited observers and robust security measures in ensuring the election's credibility.

Mr. Alor, in the meeting, stressed the indispensability of trustworthy observers in scrutinizing the forthcoming rerun election. He also highlighted the importance of robust security measures to be implemented by security agencies for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Improved Security Situation in Enugu State

The IPAC communique extended its acknowledgement towards the enhanced security situation in Enugu State. The council attributed this improvement to the relentless efforts of Governor Peter Mbah. They further encouraged him to sustain these efforts for the stability and safety of the state.

Additionally, in a move to reconcile various interests within the state chapter prior to the rerun election, IPAC has constituted a three-man committee of elders. This initiative marks a significant step in addressing internal differences and fostering unity within the council.