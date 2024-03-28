IPAC Unveils Strategic Plan to Strengthen Nigeria's Democracy, Engages INEC and Leaders

In a landmark gathering in Abuja on March 28, 2024, political heavyweights, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, converged to discuss the future of Nigeria's democracy. The event was centered around the unveiling of the Inter-Party Advisory Council’s (IPAC) Strategic Plan for 2024-2028, designed to fortify democratic institutions and promote national development.

IPAC’s Vision for a Democratic Nigeria

The unveiling of IPAC's Strategic Plan marks a significant stride towards enhancing multi-party dialogue and deepening democracy in Nigeria. Abbas, represented by Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, highlighted the legislature's dedication to expediting the constitutional review process to address emergent issues and solidify the nation’s democratic framework. He underscored the role of political parties in fostering democracy through continuous dialogue and political education. The Strategic Plan aims to reposition IPAC as a pivotal player in nurturing democracy, with a focus on accountability, leadership, and inclusive participation across all spectrums of society.

Collaboration for Peaceful Elections and Electoral Reforms

With upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu emphasized the importance of internal democracy within parties to prevent contentious primaries and litigations. He called on political parties to mitigate negative campaign rhetoric and disinformation, which tend to exacerbate societal divisions. The commitment to peaceful elections and the advocacy for electoral reform laws form the crux of IPAC's Strategic Plan, aiming to ensure public funding for political parties and the implementation of electoral reforms.

Leadership, Accountability, and the Way Forward

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim stressed the indispensable roles of leadership and accountability in actualizing democracy. He criticized the political system's current struggles, attributing them to political parties' failure in fulfilling their democratic roles. Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, IPAC National Chairman, spoke on the Strategic Plan's objectives, including setting a national agenda, holding public officers accountable, and addressing citizens' concerns. The establishment of a Peer Review Mechanism and a Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments Committee were announced as steps towards achieving these goals.

The event underscored a collective call for active participation in democracy, emphasizing the Strategic Plan's role in addressing challenges and enhancing Nigeria’s democratic space. With the collaboration of political leaders, INEC, and IPAC, the initiative promises to pave the way for a brighter, more democratic future for Nigeria.