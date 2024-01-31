Iowa's Special Education Services Reform Bill Halted for Further Discussion

Significant changes to Iowa's area education agencies (AEAs) proposed in House Study Bill 542 are currently stalled for further discussion. The bill, led by Republican Rep. Skyler Wheeler and backed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, is designed to address the discordance between the high expenditure on students with disabilities and their lagging test scores.

Proposed Changes

The bill proposes that federal and state special education funds be directly allocated to schools, giving them the choice of contracting with AEAs or seeking third-party special education services. At present, AEAs are tasked with providing this education and receive funding for the districts they serve. The proposed amendment also suggests that operational control and oversight of AEAs be handed over to the state Department of Education.

The bill further proposes the redirection of property taxes funding AEA services to schools, with a potential to eliminate the levy funding media services. However, this has been met with opposition from Democrats and some lawmakers expressing concerns about the level of state control over AEAs and the funding for media services to school districts.