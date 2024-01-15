en English
Politics

Iowa’s GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
In the frosty winds of Iowa, former President Donald Trump is relying on his faithful supporters, including Marc Smiarowski and Kailie Johnson, to secure him a triumphant win in the state’s GOP caucuses, marking the dawn of the 2024 primary race. Despite adverse weather conditions causing several rally cancellations, Trump’s followers, hailing from multiple states, remain steadfast in their loyalty, drawn to his Christian values, reliability, and dedication to the United States.

Trump’s Expectation of Evangelical Support

Recent polls reveal a significant expectation for born-again Christians to propel Trump to victory in the Republican caucuses in Iowa. With evangelical voters predicted to constitute roughly two-thirds of all Republican caucus-goers, their support is incredibly pivotal. Trump’s track record, featuring conservative Supreme Court appointments and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, aligns seamlessly with evangelical priorities, making him a strong favorite. The evolution of what it means to be evangelical increasingly harmonizes with Trump’s unique brand of right-wing politics.

Trump’s Rivals and Their Strategies

Other Republican contenders, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are also vying for a strong caucus outcome. Despite Haley having to abandon an event due to road conditions, and DeSantis expressing confidence in national interviews, Trump remains a formidable opponent. He’s predicted a substantial victory, raising the bar for his own performance. Notable endorsements for Trump from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio add to his potential success.

Avalanche Safety: A Tangential Yet Crucial Issue

As the political battleground heats up, the article shifts focus to the importance of understanding avalanche dangers. Emphasizing the need for proper equipment and decision-making skills, experts stress safety in avalanche-prone areas. An average of 28 people perish annually in U.S. avalanches, with factors such as slope angle, snow layers, and triggers including wind, rain, or human activity contributing to these incidents. Experts advise carrying essential gear like an avalanche transceiver, shovel, and probe, debunking the myth that loud noises alone can set off avalanches.

Politics United States Weather
