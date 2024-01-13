Iowa’s Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest

Iowa, the stage for the first major electoral event in the 2024 presidential nominating process, is experiencing economic growth albeit slower than the national average. This report comes ahead of the much-anticipated Republican presidential nominating contest scheduled for January 15, 2024. With a predominantly white population of 3.2 million, and just under one-third being college-educated, the state’s economy is primarily driven by three sectors: retail, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Iowa’s Economic Outlook

The Iowa Business Council’s (IBC) final Economic Outlook Survey (EOS) for 2023 discloses an overall economic outlook index of 59.65, a slight drop of 0.27 index points from the third-quarter report. Despite a decrease in Q4 sales expectations, there was an increase in capital spending expectations. However, workforce attraction and retention remain the top concern, with 85% of IBC executives surveyed finding it difficult to hire employees.

Political and Economic Developments

Amidst these economic developments, the state’s political environment is also shaping up. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver emphasized Iowa’s economic stability and the goal to further reduce taxes during the second session of the 90th General Assembly in Iowa. Meanwhile, Governor Kim Reynolds has outlined key priorities for the legislative session, including tax and education reforms, and consolidation of the state’s boards and commissions.

The Future of Iowa’s Economy

The 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit underscored the renewable fuels industry’s challenges and opportunities. Emphasizing the need to embrace innovation and align products with customer demands, Executive Director Monte Shaw discussed disruptions like the rise of electric vehicles and growth of Brazil’s corn ethanol production. The state’s future economic growth and stability will undoubtedly be influenced by these ongoing developments and decisions of its legislators.