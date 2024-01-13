Iowa’s Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules

Setting a new course for reproductive rights, the Iowa Board of Medicine is contemplating amendments to the existing rules for the application of a controversial state law that prohibits abortions upon the detection of cardiac activity in an embryo or fetus, potentially as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law, laden with exceptions for situations involving rape, incest, and medical emergencies, was provisionally blocked by a Polk County District Court judge subsequent to its approval.

Rulemaking Amid Legal Uncertainty

Although the law remains in judicial limbo, the rulemaking process has not halted. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, was the signatory of the law following its successful passage by legislative Republicans during a specially convened session. The proposed changes to the rules are seen as a move to ensure the law’s smoother implementation, should it be upheld by the courts.

Physicians’ Concerns and Proposed Changes

An open hearing allowed physicians to voice their apprehensions regarding the potential effects of the rules on their professional practice and the recruitment of OB-GYNs across Iowa. The Iowa Board of Medicine has tabled several changes in response to alleviate these concerns. The proposed revisions suggest allowing physicians to trust good-faith assessments of information provided by patients concerning rape or incest, thereby eliminating the need to verify each detail independently. Furthermore, the Board has proposed alterations to definitions and requirements related to ultrasounds to ensure consistency with established medical practices.

Next Steps in the Rulemaking Process

The rulemaking trajectory includes the Iowa Board of Medicine casting their votes on the revised rules, followed by a scrutiny by the state Legislature’s Administrative Rules Review Committee. There will be a 35-day period before these rules can be enacted into law, contingent upon the result of the ongoing court case.