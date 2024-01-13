Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Impacts DeSantis and Haley Campaigns

Plunging temperatures and heavy snowfall in Iowa have caused a major disruption in the leadoff GOP caucus, leading to the cancellation of events by Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley mere days before the crucial presidential votes. Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, and his volunteers were among the thousands impacted by this powerful winter storm, with their flights either canceled or rerouted.

Impact on the Campaign Trail

Subzero temperatures anticipated on caucus night raise concerns over the turnout, potentially affecting the outcome of the caucuses. Some theorists suggest that this could benefit DeSantis if Trump supporters decide to stay home. As the candidates make their final appeals to voters, the focus is on securing second place behind Trump. Nikki Haley’s upward trajectory in polls and Chris Christie’s recent dropout may particularly benefit her in the New Hampshire primary.

Adjustments and Expectations

Despite the harsh weather conditions, DeSantis managed to hold a campaign event. Other candidates also adjusted their campaign schedules due to the dangerous weather. Supporters expressed confidence in their commitment to attend the caucuses, with campaigns, including Trump’s, implementing plans to assist them in reaching the caucus sites on Monday evening. Governor Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed DeSantis, emphasized the importance of enthusiastic supporters and the need for a candidate with a winning track record.

Commitment Amidst the Storm

Despite the extreme weather, some Iowans have shown unwavering commitment to participate in the caucuses. Analysts predict a victory for Trump and a tight battle for second place between Haley and DeSantis. Both campaigns express confidence in finishing strongly, with DeSantis choosing to skip New Hampshire and head immediately to Haley’s home state of South Carolina, signaling an intent to perform well there. The Iowa Republican Party has no plans to change the timing of the caucuses, even as the forecast predicts the coldest caucus night on record.