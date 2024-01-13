en English
Politics

Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Impacts DeSantis and Haley Campaigns

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST


Plunging temperatures and heavy snowfall in Iowa have caused a major disruption in the leadoff GOP caucus, leading to the cancellation of events by Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley mere days before the crucial presidential votes. Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, and his volunteers were among the thousands impacted by this powerful winter storm, with their flights either canceled or rerouted.

Impact on the Campaign Trail

Subzero temperatures anticipated on caucus night raise concerns over the turnout, potentially affecting the outcome of the caucuses. Some theorists suggest that this could benefit DeSantis if Trump supporters decide to stay home. As the candidates make their final appeals to voters, the focus is on securing second place behind Trump. Nikki Haley’s upward trajectory in polls and Chris Christie’s recent dropout may particularly benefit her in the New Hampshire primary.

Adjustments and Expectations

Despite the harsh weather conditions, DeSantis managed to hold a campaign event. Other candidates also adjusted their campaign schedules due to the dangerous weather. Supporters expressed confidence in their commitment to attend the caucuses, with campaigns, including Trump’s, implementing plans to assist them in reaching the caucus sites on Monday evening. Governor Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed DeSantis, emphasized the importance of enthusiastic supporters and the need for a candidate with a winning track record.

Commitment Amidst the Storm

Despite the extreme weather, some Iowans have shown unwavering commitment to participate in the caucuses. Analysts predict a victory for Trump and a tight battle for second place between Haley and DeSantis. Both campaigns express confidence in finishing strongly, with DeSantis choosing to skip New Hampshire and head immediately to Haley’s home state of South Carolina, signaling an intent to perform well there. The Iowa Republican Party has no plans to change the timing of the caucuses, even as the forecast predicts the coldest caucus night on record.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

