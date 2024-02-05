Iowa Senator's Bill Stirs Controversy Over Public Library Funding and Governance

On the floor of the Iowa Senate, a bill with potential far-reaching implications for the state's public libraries has been introduced. Senator Jesse Greene, the architect of the contentious bill SSB 3131, has put public library funding and governance under the lens, sparking heated debate across the state.

Alterations to Public Library Funding

The most glaring change proposed in the bill is the shift in mandatory funding requirement for libraries from 'shall' to 'may.' This change could open the door for cities and counties to absolve themselves of funding libraries through the existing levy system. Such a move, critics argue, could pose a threat to the financial sustainability of these vital community hubs.

Increased City Council Power

SSB 3131 also seeks to tilt the balance of power towards city councils, giving them increased authority over library boards. This includes the power to appoint board members or even decide if a board should exist at all. This proposed shift marks a dramatic departure from the current system where mayors appoint library board members with city council approval, and voters have the power to alter or dismantle library boards.

The Ceding of Control

Furthermore, the bill stipulates that all property should be relinquished to cities by July 1, 2025. Such a move would further consolidate control over libraries in the hands of city councils, potentially upending the long-standing system of governance for public libraries in Iowa.

Public Resistance and Future Implications

The bill has elicited strong reactions from the public, with a recent Senate subcommittee meeting on the matter being canceled due to overwhelming opposition. The Iowa Library Association has also expressed grave concerns, voicing fears that the bill could jeopardize the autonomy and funding of over 500 public library boards and the services they provide. Critics argue that the bill undermines voter rights, threatens the sustainability of libraries, and represents political extremism that does not align with the views of Iowans.