en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024

As icy conditions envelop the state of Iowa, Republicans are gearing up for the first presidential contest of 2024. Despite the biting cold and the looming winter storm, political hopefuls and their supporters are braving the weather, underscoring the significance of this event in setting the tone for the election season.

The Dominance of Donald Trump

The contest has been notably subdued, with former President Donald Trump dominating the race. Trump’s reign has shifted the focus from the top spot to the contest for second place, with prominent figures like Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley in the spotlight. However, questions remain over whether Trump’s dominance in the polls will convert into a substantial victory in the caucuses.

The Impact of Weather on Voter Turnout

The harsh winter conditions have raised concerns about potential limitations on voter participation. Nevertheless, Trump’s supporters are displaying high levels of motivation, suggesting that the weather may not dampen their commitment. Yet, the brutal winter storm and icy roads pose a real threat, casting uncertainty over the turnout.

The Unexpected Entry

An interesting subplot in the Republican primary has been the unexpected presence of 38-year-old pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. While it is unclear precisely what Ramaswamy is competing for, his role in the caucuses will undoubtedly be put to the test in Iowa.

The Iowa caucuses, despite the challenging weather conditions and amidst a quiet Republican presidential nominating process, are a pivotal event in the unfolding political landscape. The result will not only determine the shape of the Republican nominating contest but also potentially signal the trajectory of the 2024 Presidential race.

0
Politics Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
15 seconds ago
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
The upcoming year in global politics promises to be a riveting spectacle, with widespread elections set to usher in shifts of power. A discernible trend towards center-right politics is taking shape, with elections around the globe drawing attention to this shift. From Argentina to the Netherlands, the political landscape is evolving. Argentina’s Economic Hardships and
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
56 seconds ago
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
57 seconds ago
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Rule of Law Initiative Opposes Proposed Changes to Slovakia's Whistleblower Protection Act
22 seconds ago
Rule of Law Initiative Opposes Proposed Changes to Slovakia's Whistleblower Protection Act
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
33 seconds ago
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Irish Man's Appeal Against Hefty Tax Bill for Parental Gifts Rejected
43 seconds ago
Irish Man's Appeal Against Hefty Tax Bill for Parental Gifts Rejected
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
15 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
16 seconds
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
34 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
50 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
57 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
58 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
1 min
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
1 min
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
1 min
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app