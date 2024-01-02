en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

Iowa Republican Caucuses 2024: The Stage Is Set

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Iowa Republican Caucuses 2024: The Stage Is Set

As the stage is set for the 2024 Republican caucuses in Iowa, a plethora of candidates continue their relentless pursuit of votes. The caucuses, inching ever closer, have left many Iowan voters still on the fence, rigorously weighing their options amid the Republican hopefuls. CBS News’ political director, Fin Gomez, is keeping a keen watch on the unfolding presidential election race, shedding light on the strategies and trajectories of the campaigns.

The Unfolding Political Drama

In a collaborative effort, The Des Moines Register and NBC News plan to conduct thorough interviews with the top three Republican presidential candidates – Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy. These interviews will aim to delve deeper into the candidates’ stances on critical issues and their endgame strategy in Iowa. The most recent Iowa Poll shows Donald Trump with a commanding lead as the Jan. 15 caucuses near, with 51% of likely Republican caucus-goers naming him as their first choice. Trump’s team persists in strenuous efforts to maintain his dominant position in the state.

The Candidates’ Proposals and Strategies

As Iowans prepare to gather at 1,678 precinct caucuses in school gymnasiums, fire stations, and union halls on January 15, the candidates’ proposals and strategies have come into sharper focus. Former Arkansas Gov Asa Hutchinson and Texas pastor and CEO Ryan Binkley, despite their aggressive campaign strategies, have struggled to gain significant support in recent polls. Hutchinson’s campaign focuses on border security and U.S. national security, underscoring the importance of the country’s dominance on the world stage. Binkley is championing a platform that highlights his faith and economic experience, with a focus on instigating an economic and spiritual revival in the U.S.

Iowa’s Crucial Role in Presidential Nomination

Iowa, traditionally the first state to cast votes in the presidential nomination process, will hold its Republican caucuses on Jan. 15, with former President Donald Trump heavily favored to win. The caucuses provide the initial glimpse of voters’ support for presidential candidates. Furthermore, Iowa’s evangelical Christian community often backs the most socially conservative candidate in the field, making it a crucial player in the nomination process.

0
Newsroom Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Soshanguve Shooting: A Community in Mourning and a Call for Justice

By Mazhar Abbas

New Tax Measures and Changes Begin to Affect Canadians in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year, New Laws: US States Initiate Major Legislative Changes

By BNN Correspondents

POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Jay Rothman to Speak at Newsmaker Luncheon: An Afternoon of Insights a ...
@Education · 3 hours
Jay Rothman to Speak at Newsmaker Luncheon: An Afternoon of Insights a ...
heart comment 0
Federal Judge’s Ruling May Reveal High-Profile Names Associated with Epstein

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge's Ruling May Reveal High-Profile Names Associated with Epstein
Nagaland State Lotteries Announces Winner of 40th Dear Wave Tuesday Draw

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nagaland State Lotteries Announces Winner of 40th Dear Wave Tuesday Draw
Canada’s Online News Act Comes into Force: A New Era of Regulation in Digital News

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Online News Act Comes into Force: A New Era of Regulation in Digital News
Kenyan Authorities Advise Alternate Routes Amid Toll Increase: KTN Kenya News Reports

By Nitish Verma

Kenyan Authorities Advise Alternate Routes Amid Toll Increase: KTN Kenya News Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
35 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
54 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
1 min
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
1 min
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
1 min
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
1 min
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
1 min
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
1 min
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
1 min
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
56 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app