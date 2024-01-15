Iowa Republican Caucus: Record $120 Million Ad Spending in GOP Nomination Race

Breaking records and setting a new precedent in political ad spending, the Republican Iowa caucus has witnessed campaigns and their closely tied political action committees shell out over $120 million for advertisement campaigns. This substantial investment is a testament to the perceived competitiveness of the GOP nomination race, despite the former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in the polls.

A Competition of Wallets and Influence

The top three contenders: Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have accounted for a staggering $84 million of the total ad spend. Leading the expenditure scorecard, Haley's team and affiliates have invested a whopping $37 million in Iowa, closely followed by DeSantis with $30 million. Trump's campaign and his supporting entity 'Make America Great Again Inc' have broadcasted approximately 21,000 TV advertisements, matching Haley's ad frequency.

More Than Just Ads

But it's not just about the ads. The Haley-supported Americans for Prosperity Action, backed in part by billionaire Charles Koch, has committed to a comprehensive door-knocking campaign, aiming to engage with 50,000 households in Iowa. While they are pouring vast resources into Iowa and New Hampshire, they are also strategizing for the long haul with outreach in South Carolina and Super Tuesday states. DeSantis' super PACs are also heavily into door-knocking, with one claiming to have reached over 915,000 doors in Iowa. Trump's super PAC, however, remains reticent about its non-advertising efforts.

The Price of Politics

The record-breaking $120 million ad spending in Iowa is a testament to the intensity of the GOP nomination race. Candidates and their allies are leaving no stone unturned and no door unknocked in their quest for victory. The stakes are high, the wallets are open, and the competition is fierce. As the race heats up, the ad spending spree gives us a glimpse into the high price of politics and the lengths candidates will go to secure a lead.