Iowa Lawmakers Uphold Gender Identity Protections in Civil Rights Law

In a significant decision, lawmakers in Iowa have unanimously dismissed a bill that would have altered the state's civil rights law by removing gender identity from its protected characteristics. The proposal was introduced by State Representative Jeff Shipley and aimed to redefine gender dysphoria as a protected disability, thus excluding broader protections for the state's LGBTQ+ community. This move was widely contested, with advocates expressing their concerns about the potential increase in discrimination and lowering the standards for addressing inappropriate behavior in various sectors, including education, housing, and the workplace.

Public Outcry and Legislative Response

The proposed amendment was discussed by a House Judiciary subcommittee comprising two Republicans and one Democrat. The subcommittee heard from both supporters and opponents of the bill, with LGBTQ+ advocates notably protesting the bill at the Iowa Capitol. Despite the bill's introduction to spark a conversation on gender identity protections, the subcommittee did not advance the proposal, reflecting the strong opposition it faced.

A Step Towards Equality

Iowa's civil rights law, amended in 2007 to include sexual orientation and gender identity among other protected traits, has been an important step towards equality. The rejection of the proposal to remove gender identity as a protected characteristic is seen as a victory for the LGBTQ+ community. Advocates argue that being transgender is not a disability and hence should not be treated as such, stressing the importance of maintaining and expanding protections instead.

Reflecting Broader Trends

The attempted amendment in Iowa mirrors a broader trend of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Republican-led states. Over the past few years, Iowa has seen several bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights. However, the rejection of this recent proposal may signal a turning point. It is noteworthy that approximately half of U.S. states protect gender identity in their civil rights codes. Further, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed federal protections against employment discrimination based on gender identity in 2020, a significant step towards national recognition of gender identity rights.