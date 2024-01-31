Iowa House Subcommittee Rejects Bill to Remove Gender Identity Protections

In a significant decision, a bill that proposed to remove gender identity protections from the Iowa Civil Rights Act will not proceed further. The Iowa House Subcommittee unanimously rejected the proposal after intense debate and testimonies from various stakeholders—transgender Iowans, school safety advocates, attorneys, and civil rights activists.

Understanding the Bill

The bill, put forth by Republican state lawmaker Jeff Shipley, aimed to eliminate gender identity as a protected class. Interestingly, it also sought to classify gender dysphoria as a disability, adding it to the list of conditions covered by the act. Critics of the bill perceived it as discriminatory and potentially harmful to transgender individuals. Supporters, however, contended that it would bring consistency to the law's application while keeping transgender Iowans protected.

Opposition and Implications

The bill faced opposition from many quarters, including the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission. The commission expressed that the proposal would strip transgender Iowans of critical discrimination protections, potentially damaging the state's economic health. The current civil rights protections for transgender people in Iowa stem from a 2007 amendment to the Civil Rights Act.

The Larger Context

In recent times, Iowa has passed legislation affecting the LGBTQ community, including bans on gender transition treatments for minors and restrictions on transgender athletes. The failure of the bill to advance is indicative of the unlikelihood of its principles passing through the legislative process or receiving a vote on the House floor.