en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Iowa Governor Allegedly Uses Secret Twitter Account for Political Maneuvering

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Iowa Governor Allegedly Uses Secret Twitter Account for Political Maneuvering

In a startling revelation, it was uncovered that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds allegedly used a clandestine Twitter account to support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and critique former President Donald Trump. The account, operating under the alias Kimberl26890376, was reportedly active since 2021, with a noticeable spike in activity in recent months. The account, which has since been suspended, prominently featured a profile picture of Reynolds and had a modest following of 259 users.

A Platform for Political Commentary

The account was primarily used as a platform for political commentary, casting DeSantis in a favorable light while expressing criticisms against Trump. It retweeted memes and posts that extolled DeSantis’ family-oriented image against Trump’s playboy persona. The account also levied accusations against Trump, alleging that he demanded loyalty without reciprocating it.

Breaking Tradition

In an unusual move contradicting the tradition of Iowa governors remaining neutral until after the Iowa caucuses, Reynolds publicly endorsed DeSantis for president in November. This occurred despite DeSantis trailing behind Trump in the polls at the time, indicating a calculated risk on Reynolds’ part. Her aggressive campaign efforts for DeSantis in Iowa further underscored her vocal and strategic backing.

Transparency in Political Endorsements

The discovery of Reynolds’ alleged use of a relatively obscure account for political commentary raises pertinent questions about the transparency of political endorsements and the role of social media in modern politics. It offers a glimpse into the strategies employed by politicians, where overt endorsements are balanced with subtle social media maneuvers. Reynolds’ office, however, has yet to issue a comment on the matter.

0
Politics Social Issues United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 seconds ago
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
In an industry where competition is fierce and talent retention paramount, two leading law firms, King & Spalding and Alston & Bird, have declared pay hikes for their associates. The new compensation structures, announced via internal memos in December, are anticipated to align with the market scale typically embraced by top-tier New York-based firms. This
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
From Cocaine Accusations to Rehab: The Journey of Assistant Public Defender Nathaniel Strasser
2 mins ago
From Cocaine Accusations to Rehab: The Journey of Assistant Public Defender Nathaniel Strasser
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
2 mins ago
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
1 min ago
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
2 mins ago
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
2 mins ago
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Latest Headlines
World News
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
28 seconds
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
47 seconds
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
1 min
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
1 min
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
2 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
2 mins
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
2 mins
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
2 mins
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
53 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app