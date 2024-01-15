en English
Elections

Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season

The 2024 U.S. federal election season has officially begun with the Iowa caucuses. These early contests determine the official candidates who will compete for the presidency in the November 5 elections. While President Joe Biden is predicted to be the Democratic nominee, the Republican race is being dominated by former President Donald Trump. The primary season sees the Democratic and Republican parties holding a series of state-by-state contests, a mix of primaries and caucuses, to choose their respective nominees. Unlike in Australia, where politicians select party leaders, U.S. party nominees are chosen by the voting public.

Understanding the Election Process

The caucuses and primaries, which vary significantly in format and rules across different states, lead to the allocation of delegates. These delegates are elected to represent their communities at the national conventions, where they play the critical role of determining the official presidential candidates for their parties. The conventions, which take place later in the year, are where the delegate votes are officially counted, and the nominees confirmed.

The Significance of Iowa Caucuses

Iowa caucuses are unique in that they are closed, meaning only registered party members can participate. They include both in-person and postal votes for Democrats, while the Republican caucus results are known immediately. The Iowa caucuses mark the beginning of the 2024 US election, with 40 Republican delegates up for grabs. The delegates are allocated proportionally to each candidate and will eventually participate in the county, district, and state conventions before the national convention. Candidates heavily invest in the contest, as Iowa’s caucuses historically offer bragging rights and a boost to the winners.

Current State of the Republican Race

Former President Donald Trump is favored to win the most support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley are in a heated race for second place. In the final sprint to the nation’s first nominating contest, former President Donald J. Trump ramped up his attacks on Nikki Haley, his one-time ambassador to the United Nations. Haley received a boost when Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor of Maryland, urged rivals of Trump to unite behind her. The former president picked up endorsements from Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Doug Burgum, while Vivek Ramaswamy defended Trump and positioned himself as the best alternative, claiming that the system would not let Trump win back the presidency.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

