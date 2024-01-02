en English
Elections

Iowa Caucuses Heat Up: DeSantis, Haley Clash in Ad Battle

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Iowa Caucuses Heat Up: DeSantis, Haley Clash in Ad Battle

As the Iowa caucuses approach, Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are embroiled in a fierce ad war, focusing their political firepower on each other’s campaigns rather than on frontrunner Donald Trump. DeSantis, Florida’s Governor, found himself in the vortex of this aggressive campaign during a visit to a sports bar in central Iowa where one ad branded him a ‘dumpster fire’ and another from his super PAC labeled Haley as ‘Tricky Nikki’.

Trump Remains Untouched Amid Ad War

Interestingly, despite the onslaught of negative advertisements, none have targeted Trump, who has been rallying support in Iowa. Instead of becoming the subject of attack ads, Trump has emerged as the focus of his rivals’ defenses. Even candidates like entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are standing up to defend Trump against legal challenges, hinting they would pardon him if elected.

With a commanding lead in the polls and a ground operation comprising nearly 2,000 volunteers in Iowa, Trump appears to be a formidable contender. His rivals, meanwhile, are grappling with internal campaign issues and strategic decisions. DeSantis, in particular, is wrestling with challenges from the super PAC, Never Back Down, that was instrumental in building his ground operation in Iowa and has recently undergone leadership changes.

A Division in Republican Ranks

As the caucus looms closer, polls show a division among Republicans over Trump’s candidacy. This division and the outcome of the caucus could significantly sway the trajectory of the GOP presidential race. While Trump holds a firm grip on the polls, a significant portion of Republicans appears disillusioned with the prospect of another Trump-Biden face-off.

The ad war between DeSantis and Haley, the avoidance of direct criticism of Trump, and the division within the Republican party all point towards a fascinating and potentially volatile GOP race on the horizon. The results from the Iowa caucus will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the GOP and the 2024 presidential race.

Elections Politics United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

