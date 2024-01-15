en English
Agriculture

Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump’s Dominance, DeSantis’ Dilemma, and the High Stakes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes

As the bitter cold of Iowa embraces the approaching caucuses, GOP presidential hopefuls are tirelessly campaigning, undeterred by the subzero temperatures. With 40 Republican delegates at stake, the Iowa caucuses mark the first presidential nominating contest for the 2024 election, promising to be a litmus test for the candidates’ momentum and voter appeal.

Trump’s Dominance and DeSantis’ Struggle

Former President Donald Trump, enjoying the unwavering support of Iowa’s politically active white evangelicals, appears to be in a strong position. The final poll by Ann Selzer shows Trump with a robust 48% support of likely caucus-goers, with his celebrity status and campaign surrogates drawing larger crowds than the actual candidates. Any dip below 50% of the vote, though, could be perceived as a disappointment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite his concentrated focus on Iowa, trails behind with 16% support, locked in a battle for second place with former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. DeSantis’ campaign has seen a decline in the Iowa polls, but an endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds may provide a much-needed boost.

Trump’s Agricultural Endorsement and DeSantis’ Criticisms

Trump’s campaign received a significant endorsement from Bruce Rastetter, co-founder of Summit Carbon Solutions, who cited Trump’s track record in agriculture. Rastetter’s company is awaiting a decision on a controversial CO2 pipeline across Iowa, a matter that has raised serious concerns among local farmers and landowners about the implications of eminent domain.

In stark contrast, DeSantis took the opportunity to criticize Trump’s COVID-19 policies during a meet-and-greet in Cedar Rapids. He also called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and staunchly defended the Second Amendment in the wake of a recent school shooting.

Georgia’s Allegations and Loomer’s Confrontation

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis found herself addressing allegations of a personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. These allegations arose from a co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case against Trump. Willis defended her professional decisions, carefully avoiding direct comments on the allegations.

Elsewhere, Laura Loomer, a far-right social media influencer, aggressively confronted DeSantis, suggesting that Trump would defeat him in the upcoming caucuses. The incident further highlighted the tense atmosphere surrounding the Iowa caucuses and the high stakes for the GOP candidates.

Agriculture Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

