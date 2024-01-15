en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second

The Iowa caucuses, a staple in the U.S. presidential nomination process, are once again under the spotlight, emphasizing the state’s influential role despite its small and mostly white, elderly population. This demographic makeup has sparked criticism, with detractors arguing that larger, more diverse states like California offer a more representative sample of the nation’s populace. Nevertheless, advocates for Iowa’s position point to the state’s unique tradition of retail politics that allows for direct candidate-voter interaction, paving the way for a level playing field for all candidates, irrespective of their financial clout.

Trump Leads the Pack

As the caucuses commence, former President Donald Trump emerges as the frontrunner, boasting double-digit leads in every poll. He holds 48% of likely voter support, with Nikki Haley following at 20%. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lags behind Trump and finds himself trailing Haley in the Hawkeye state as well. The freezing and snowy weather conditions could potentially impact voter turnout, particularly amongst older and rural voters.

Iowa’s Tumultuous Caucus History

The Iowa caucuses, established as a national presidential race launchpad in the 1970s, have historically been a mixed bag in predicting the final party nominees. The 2020 caucus debacle that saw a mishandling of results led to significant changes in the Democratic Party’s nominating schedule, with South Carolina now holding the first official contest. Despite these controversies, the state’s role in shaping presidential contests remains significant. The attention now is on the Republican caucuses, with the performances of Trump, DeSantis, and Haley under scrutiny.

The Battle for Second Place

While Trump is the predicted winner, the real contest seems to be for the second spot, with Haley and DeSantis vying for it. A loss or narrow victory for Trump could dramatically alter the race’s dynamics. DeSantis has heavily invested his resources into Iowa, but his campaign now appears to be downplaying expectations. On the other hand, Haley, who has seen a surge in support, has zeroed in on Iowa, seizing an opportunity to potentially oust DeSantis from the race.

Despite the ongoing debates about the relevance of Iowa’s caucuses and the potential need for a revised process to distribute early voting opportunities nationally, the emphasis on personal interaction between voters and candidates remains a cherished aspect of the current system. As the nation watches the results of the 2024 Iowa caucuses, the political world will once again be reminded of Iowa’s enduring, albeit contentious, role in the presidential nominating process.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
59 seconds ago
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
The former mayor of Waverly and state legislator, Bob Brunkhorst, has officially announced his intent to run for the Director District 1 seat on the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. The current incumbent, Ken Kammeyer, has decided not to contest in the forthcoming elections, leaving the seat open for a new candidate. Brunkhorst’s Return to
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
5 mins ago
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
35 mins ago
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
2 mins ago
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
2 mins ago
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
Nigeria's Political Landscape Set for Transformation as Prominent Politicians Plan Mega Party
5 mins ago
Nigeria's Political Landscape Set for Transformation as Prominent Politicians Plan Mega Party
Latest Headlines
World News
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
10 seconds
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
13 seconds
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
37 seconds
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
52 seconds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
1 min
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
1 min
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
1 min
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
1 min
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
7 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
31 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
59 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app