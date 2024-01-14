Iowa Caucuses 2024: Joseph Howe’s Return and the Trump Influence

Eight years after his exodus from the Republican Party, Joseph Howe returns to participate in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. With the caucuses being a pivotal part of the U.S. presidential race, his return hints at the enduring influence of Donald Trump within the party and a potential advantage arising from internal disputes among Trump’s rivals.

Nikki Haley Surpasses DeSantis in Iowa Poll

Days before the high stakes Republican caucus, Nikki Haley has overtaken Ron DeSantis. The Iowa Poll, conducted between January 7 and 12, reveals 48% of likely Republican caucusgoers selecting Trump as their first choice, with Haley at 20% and DeSantis trailing at 16%. However, Haley’s support may be on shaky ground, marked by a lack of enthusiasm among the likely caucusgoers.

Iowa Caucuses: The First Voting Event

The Iowa caucuses, the first official contest of the 2024 election, are a crucial gauge of a candidate’s strength. Voters gather at local precincts, cast their votes, and the results determine the proportion of Iowa’s 40 convention delegates each candidate will receive. The caucuses are run by and for political parties, not the state, and any Iowa resident aged 18 or over, or who will attain the age before the November general election, can participate.

The Battle for Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa, known for its strong evangelical Christian presence, is a critical area in the Republican caucuses. Both Trump and DeSantis have been actively courting the politically influential evangelicals, focusing on their records on issues like abortion. The competition for northwest Iowa reflects the larger race to win the caucuses, with past winners using socially conservative messages to gain support.

Despite record low temperatures predicted during the caucuses, Republicans expect a robust turnout, acknowledging that the weather may deter some voters. The Iowa caucuses, a relic of the push to reform party nominating processes in the 1970s, have often been the launching pad for presidents who did not initially lead national polls, such as Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.