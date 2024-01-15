en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns

On the cusp of the January 15 caucus in Marshalltown, Iowa, local Republicans are a mosaic of diverse candidate preferences and concerns. The Mitchums stand firmly behind Vivek Ramaswamy, viewing him as a genuine underdog – a Trump sans the baggage. Conversely, the Bragas throw their support behind Governor Ron DeSantis, aligning with his Reagan-esque values and perceived congruence with Iowa’s principles.

The Weather’s Impact on Caucus Turnout

With the caucus on the horizon, the weather’s influence on turnout has become a source of anxiety, particularly within the DeSantis camp. They express apprehension that only the ‘true believers’ will dare to brave the elements. The local Republican Party does not provide formal rideshares, but personal transportation arrangements are in the works.

Trump’s Potential Victory Despite the Polls

Despite the poll numbers, a wave of conviction that former President Donald Trump could clinch victory in Iowa persists. This belief underscores the ever-present influence of Trump within the Republican party, even after his presidency.

Local Issues Influencing Voters’ Decisions

Voter decisions are also being shaped by local issues that hit close to home. High inflation, the impracticality of electric vehicles in snowy conditions, the surge of illegal immigrants, and concerns over eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines have become focal points. Some voters, like Mr. King, voice disappointment with Trump’s stance on pipeline-related property rights, shedding light on the spectrum of viewpoints within the Republican voter base.

0
Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
36 seconds ago
Court Case Questions Tusla's 'Signs of Safety' Policy amid Child Welfare Concerns
A court case in Ireland has recently thrown the spotlight on Tusla’s ‘Signs of Safety’ policy, with claims that its implementation has resulted in the endangerment of a child’s welfare. The case, one among over 50 detailed in the Child Law Project’s new reports, has led to the policy being referred to the Ombudsman for
Court Case Questions Tusla's 'Signs of Safety' Policy amid Child Welfare Concerns
Extension Granted for Dorset Council Board of Inquiry's Final Report
2 mins ago
Extension Granted for Dorset Council Board of Inquiry's Final Report
Irish Cabinet Minister Jack Chambers Comes Out as Gay, Highlighting Ireland's Progress Towards Inclusivity
2 mins ago
Irish Cabinet Minister Jack Chambers Comes Out as Gay, Highlighting Ireland's Progress Towards Inclusivity
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
56 seconds ago
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
1 min ago
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Naperville Police Department Continues Safer Naper Campaign into 2024
2 mins ago
Naperville Police Department Continues Safer Naper Campaign into 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
12 seconds
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
14 seconds
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
25 seconds
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
45 seconds
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
56 seconds
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
1 min
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
1 min
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
1 min
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
2 mins
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
12 seconds
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app