Politics

Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Former President Donald Trump is poised to clinch a resounding victory in the upcoming Iowa caucus, according to the state’s Attorney General, Brenna Bird.

During an appearance on Newsmax on Saturday, Bird expressed a robust conviction about Trump’s prospects, emphasizing his significant edge in the polls and urging voters to exercise their democratic rights.

Brenna Bird, the first Republican to serve as Iowa’s attorney general since 1979, highlighted Trump’s outstanding poll performance, suggesting his lead over rivals outpaces that of past caucus winners.

She dismissed the likelihood of any caucus night surprises, attributing the former president’s popularity to his wide appeal among diverse Iowan groups.

Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

