Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus

Former President Donald Trump is poised to clinch a resounding victory in the upcoming Iowa caucus, according to the state’s Attorney General, Brenna Bird.

During an appearance on Newsmax on Saturday, Bird expressed a robust conviction about Trump’s prospects, emphasizing his significant edge in the polls and urging voters to exercise their democratic rights.

Brenna Bird, the first Republican to serve as Iowa’s attorney general since 1979, highlighted Trump’s outstanding poll performance, suggesting his lead over rivals outpaces that of past caucus winners.

She dismissed the likelihood of any caucus night surprises, attributing the former president’s popularity to his wide appeal among diverse Iowan groups.