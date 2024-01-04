Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session

As the legislative session in Iowa looms, advocacy groups representing a range of sectors have laid out their budget priorities to Governor Kim Reynolds. Areas of focus include employers, small businesses, community colleges, contractors, private schools, health care providers, and agricultural interests, which have generally commended past tax cuts and private school tuition funding. However, the call for further tax reductions and investment in workforce initiatives like child care, affordable housing, and mental health services continues.

Preparing for the Legislative Session

The upcoming legislative session, set to commence on Monday, will be ushered in with Governor Reynolds delivering her Condition of the State Address on Tuesday. In her address, the Governor is expected to outline her legislative priorities and proposed budget. As these crucial discussions take place, concerns surrounding a recent law that bans certain school library books and restricts discussions on LGBTQ+ issues persist.

Agenda of Advocacy Groups

Advocacy groups, in their dialogue with the Governor, have emphasized the need for funding for foreign animal disease preparedness, a concern raised primarily by representatives of the livestock and agricultural industry. Republican lawmakers have proposed accelerating state income tax reductions, with an ambitious aim of potentially eliminating the tax by 2026. Advocates for food banks and mental health providers have requested additional funding to counter workforce shortages and to assist Iowans living in poverty.

Workforce Support and Food Aid

Workforce support has been highlighted as a top priority by Governor Reynolds. In this vein, the Governor has chosen not to participate in a federal program for summer food aid for children, opting instead to use state funds for other food programs. This decision, while aimed at addressing food insecurity within the state, has been met with criticism from children’s advocates, particularly given the declining enrollment in SNAP and the increased demand for food banks and food pantries.

As we look forward to the legislative session and the Governor’s address next week, the spotlight remains firmly on these advocacy groups and the priorities they’ve presented. Their impact on future legislation and policies will be watched closely in the coming months.