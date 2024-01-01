en English
Elections

Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Elections

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia’s 2024 Presidential Elections

As Indonesia gears up for the 2024 presidential elections, the political landscape is awash with strategic maneuvers. The Golkar Party, marking its 58th anniversary, stands at the heart of this intricate chess game. The event will host members from the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) and potential presidential candidates—Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. However, the tension lies not just in the guest list but in the unspoken alliances and the political currents that these invitations hint at.

Unconfirmed Alliances and Silent Strategies

The presence of other political party leaders and ministers from the Joko Widodo (Jokowi)-Maruf Amin government cabinet at the Golkar Party’s anniversary has sparked speculation. Yet, the question remains: Are these invited figures being courted by Golkar? The KIB, too, is playing its cards close to its chest, staying mum on potential presidential and vice-presidential candidates. For Golkar, the presidential candidate is still Pak Airlangga. The silence is deafening, hinting at a political climate fraught with anticipation and uncertainty.

Role of Social Media and the Spread of Hoaxes

As the election campaign intensifies, the role of social media in shaping public opinion is undeniable. A significant number of respondents rely on social media platforms for election-related content, reflecting the growing digital society model in Indonesia. Campaign props, posters promoting legislative candidates and the presidential and vice presidential candidates, saturate the virtual landscape. However, this digital battleground is not without its pitfalls.

Combating Misinformation

The escalation of political tensions is further fueled by the spread of hoaxes on social media. The Ministry of Communication and Information has identified 96 hoaxes related to the 2024 Election during a specified period. As the election campaign reaches its zenith, the fight against misinformation becomes as crucial as the political battles themselves. In this game of invitation politics, who will emerge victorious remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – the stakes have never been higher.

Elections Newsroom Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

