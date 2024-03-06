Investor Concerns Over Nusantara Capital's 2 Million Resident Limit Highlighted by Faisal Basri

During a recent discussion at the Tempo Building, Faisal Basri, a prominent economist from Universitas Indonesia, expressed concerns over investor apprehension towards the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) due to a proposed population cap of two million. This hesitancy, Basri explains, stems from doubts about the internal rate of return, casting shadows on the project's economic viability.

Investor Hesitations and Softbank's Withdrawal

Faisal Basri pinpointed the heart of investor reluctance, emphasizing that a population limit of 1.9 to 2 million fails to present an attractive proposition for potential investments. This calculation, according to him, played a pivotal role in Softbank Inc.'s decision to retract its investment plans for IKN. Contrasting with this viewpoint, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia interpreted Softbank's exit as evidence of the government's resilience against investor influence, highlighting the complex dynamics between public policy and private investment interests.

Population Control Versus Economic Circulation

The debate around the population cap at IKN has stirred a significant amount of discussion. While Faisal argues that a smaller population would mean limited economic activity, concerns about transforming IKN into a congested metropolis akin to Jakarta have led authorities to consider a cap. Bambang Susantono of the IKN Authority initially suggested that the city's population would not surpass two million to prevent overcapacity, a statement later clarified by Fauziah Zen, the head economist of the IKN Authority, who explained the figure as a projection rather than a rigid limit.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

Fauziah Zen offered a forward-looking perspective, suggesting that advancements in technology and environmental management could allow IKN to accommodate more residents without sacrificing its sustainability goals, including achieving net zero carbon emissions. This adaptive approach to urban planning and population growth underscores the balance sought between economic development and environmental stewardship in the Nusantara Capital City's journey.

This nuanced dialogue between economic imperatives and sustainable urban development continues to shape the narrative around the Nusantara Capital City. As stakeholders navigate these complexities, the evolving strategies and decisions will undoubtedly influence Indonesia's path to balancing growth with sustainability in the years to come.