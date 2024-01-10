Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD’s ‘Remigration’ Plan

An investigative report by the German non-profit research institute Correctiv has uncovered a secret meeting, in which members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and other far-right figures allegedly discussed a ‘remigration’ plan. The meeting took place in a Potsdam hotel and was reportedly orchestrated by Martin Sellner, an activist from the Austrian identitarian movement. The plan aims to target individuals perceived as societal burdens, including naturalized German citizens, and encourage or forcefully persuade them to leave Germany. This potential policy could lead to statelessness, a serious concern considering Germany’s stringent citizenship laws.

Denial and Distortion

Participants at the meeting have disputed specific aspects of the report. Sellner argues that his speech was misrepresented. He emphasized that any remigration measures must comply with the law. Robert Hartwig, a senior AfD member, attended the meeting, as did several other notable figures. The AfD denies that the topics discussed align with their party policy and stated that Hartwig was there to present a social media project.

The AfD’s Rise and Surveillance

The report has triggered a significant response in Germany, especially as the AfD is performing well in opinion polls. Parts of the party are under surveillance by German domestic intelligence agencies due to potential extremist ties. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the ‘ethnic ideology’ discussed at the meeting, stating it counters the democratic foundations of the country.

Fallout and Resignations

The Correctiv report has also led to the resignation of entrepreneur Hans Christian Limmer from his company to limit fallout. Other organizations have distanced themselves from the actions of their members who attended the meeting. The AfD’s growing political traction, particularly in Germany’s eastern states, and its transition into a far-right outfit have raised grave concerns. The meeting and the discussions held therein further highlight these concerns, as it suggests a far-right organization with political gains in mind.