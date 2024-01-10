en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD’s ‘Remigration’ Plan

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD’s ‘Remigration’ Plan

An investigative report by the German non-profit research institute Correctiv has uncovered a secret meeting, in which members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and other far-right figures allegedly discussed a ‘remigration’ plan. The meeting took place in a Potsdam hotel and was reportedly orchestrated by Martin Sellner, an activist from the Austrian identitarian movement. The plan aims to target individuals perceived as societal burdens, including naturalized German citizens, and encourage or forcefully persuade them to leave Germany. This potential policy could lead to statelessness, a serious concern considering Germany’s stringent citizenship laws.

Denial and Distortion

Participants at the meeting have disputed specific aspects of the report. Sellner argues that his speech was misrepresented. He emphasized that any remigration measures must comply with the law. Robert Hartwig, a senior AfD member, attended the meeting, as did several other notable figures. The AfD denies that the topics discussed align with their party policy and stated that Hartwig was there to present a social media project.

The AfD’s Rise and Surveillance

The report has triggered a significant response in Germany, especially as the AfD is performing well in opinion polls. Parts of the party are under surveillance by German domestic intelligence agencies due to potential extremist ties. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the ‘ethnic ideology’ discussed at the meeting, stating it counters the democratic foundations of the country.

Fallout and Resignations

The Correctiv report has also led to the resignation of entrepreneur Hans Christian Limmer from his company to limit fallout. Other organizations have distanced themselves from the actions of their members who attended the meeting. The AfD’s growing political traction, particularly in Germany’s eastern states, and its transition into a far-right outfit have raised grave concerns. The meeting and the discussions held therein further highlight these concerns, as it suggests a far-right organization with political gains in mind.

0
Germany Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
41 mins ago
Germany in Disarray: Nationwide Train Strike and Farmers' Protests
Germany is currently grappling with significant disruptions in both rail and road travel. The GDL train drivers’ union has initiated a three-day nationwide strike, leading to an unusual sight of the Berlin Hauptbahnhof station being nearly vacant. The strike revolves around the union’s call for wage increases and a reduction in working hours from 38
Germany in Disarray: Nationwide Train Strike and Farmers' Protests
Germany Grapples with Transportation Disruptions Amidst Protests
4 hours ago
Germany Grapples with Transportation Disruptions Amidst Protests
Germany Bolsters Lebanon's Security Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
8 hours ago
Germany Bolsters Lebanon's Security Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
SAP to Pay Over $230 Million in Landmark Settlement over Global Bribery Allegations
2 hours ago
SAP to Pay Over $230 Million in Landmark Settlement over Global Bribery Allegations
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
3 hours ago
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
SAP Settles Foreign Bribery Allegations with $220 Million Payment
3 hours ago
SAP Settles Foreign Bribery Allegations with $220 Million Payment
Latest Headlines
World News
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
37 seconds
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
4 mins
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
6 mins
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
8 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
13 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
15 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
16 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
16 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
16 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
31 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app