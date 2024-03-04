Investigation Clears Coalition Forces in Bani Makki Incident, Cites Misaligned Claims with Military Actions

On June 29, 2021, a tragic incident was reported in the Bani Makki area of Midi directorate, Hajjah governorate, claiming the lives of civilians. An exhaustive investigation by the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) has recently concluded, shedding light on the events and addressing allegations against Coalition Forces.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Investigation Unveils Facts

The JIAT meticulously reviewed a plethora of documents, including air tasking orders, mission execution procedures, and satellite imagery, to ascertain the truth behind the claims. Their findings revealed that the Coalition Forces executed an air mission targeting a vehicle carrying Al-Houthi militia members in Abs directorate, located significantly away from the alleged residential area. This operation, conducted at 7:35 am, employed a guided missile that accurately hit its intended military target.

Discrepancies in Claims and Actual Military Operations

Further analysis by the JIAT specialists found no air missions conducted by the Coalition Forces in Hajjah governorate either a day before or after the claimed date, adding to the inconsistencies in the allegations. Additionally, the vehicle targeted in the operation was concealed under a tree, reinforcing that the focus was strictly on a military objective. Satellite images also indicated that the nearest residential area was approximately 1500 meters away from the strike location, contradicting the claims of a direct residential area targeting.

Crucially, the time and location detailed in the claim did not match the actual air mission executed by the Coalition Forces, leading to the conclusion that the residential area in Bani Makki was not the target on June 29, 2021, as alleged. This discrepancy highlights the importance of thorough investigations to distinguish between military actions and civilian casualties, especially in conflict zones where information can often be misreported or misinterpreted.