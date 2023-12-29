en English
Health

Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark is set to undergo quadruple bypass surgery following a minor heart attack. The sudden health crisis, while alarming, has shone a light on an underlying issue that might have otherwise gone undetected. The heart attack initially manifested as mere back pain, leading Clark to Dunedin Hospital where an angiogram revealed the need for more than just stents.

Temporary Handover to Deputy Mayor

During Clark’s recovery, anticipated to span two to three months, Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell will step in to shoulder mayoral duties. This transition comes at a crucial time as the council is slated to address several key tasks including finalizing the 10-year plan, setting rates, and advancing on paramount infrastructure projects.

Continuing Momentum on Key Projects

Among the council’s priorities are Project 1225 for the new city museum, the Tisbury storage facility, and the Queens Park tuatarium. Additionally, developments on Wachner Place are also on the agenda. Despite his temporary absence, Clark has expressed full faith in Campbell and the council to maintain progress on these initiatives.

Unwavering Spirit in the Face of Adversity

Clark’s lighthearted recounting of his partner Karen Carter’s insistence on separating him from his phone, under the condition of avoiding work-related use, paints a picture of an individual grounded in humor and resilience, even in the face of adversity. Even as he faces the prospect of surgery, Clark remains philosophical and confident, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and placing his trust in the medical staff.

Health New Zealand Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

