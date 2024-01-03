en English
New Zealand

Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Following a whirlwind of events surrounding the Invercargill City Council elections, a series of revelations has thrown the local government into disarray. The highest-polling candidate, Mr. Skelt, had initially anticipated an appointment as deputy mayor. However, in a surprising turn of events, Mayor Nobby Clark chose Tom Campbell for the role instead.

Unveiling the Unexpected

Mr. Skelt, widely known for his 24-year tenure as the manager of Stadium Southland, resigned in April citing health and personal reasons. His departure was shrouded in mystery as he left without providing any exit interviews, leaving many questions unanswered.

The Controversy Unravels

Subsequently, it surfaced that a young female employee had resigned from her position at the stadium in February. The reason for her departure became a touchpoint of controversy as it was revealed she had left the job citing feeling unsafe. She had alleged that Mr. Skelt made inappropriate remarks towards her, including a stark suggestion that she would enjoy jelly wrestling in the nude.

Repercussions and Revelations

This revelation proved to be the catalyst for Mr. Skelt’s resignation from the council in early May, effectively compromising his position. This incident, however, did more than just oust a council member. It shed light on a broader issue of sexist behaviour that had been simmering under the surface within the council. Councillor Alex Crackett disclosed being referred to as ‘his lovely assistant’ by another councillor, a comment that further underscored the problem.

Further, Councillor Peter Kett made a controversial remark stating that women being commented on their looks was a part of life. This comment received backlash, and he later issued an apology. In the aftermath of this turmoil, Mr. Skelt’s vacant council seat was filled by radio host Steve Broad, who emerged victorious in a by-election held in August.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

