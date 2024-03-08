International Women's Day Protest in Manila: Rally Against Charter Change, Push for 8-Point Women's Agenda

On International Women's Day, various groups led by Gabriela converged near Mendiola Bridge in Manila to voice their opposition against the proposed charter change and advocate for the advancement of women's rights through an 8-point agenda. This significant gathering aimed to highlight the potential negative implications of charter amendments on women's rights and to push for comprehensive policies supporting living wages, decent jobs, and an end to violence, among other critical issues.

The Rally's Core Message

Over 300 women marched towards the Philippine Senate, making a bold statement against charter change which they argue favors pro-foreign interests and traditional politicians at the expense of women's rights. The protestors put forth a strong demand for the protection of women from various forms of patriarchal violence, including foreign exploitation of resources and military basing. Their voices were united in the call for a pro-people economy, emphasizing job creation and enhanced protection for migrant workers. The groups highlighted the importance of prioritizing women's needs over political amendments, pointing out the risks of increased poverty and vulnerability to violence that could result from such changes.

Advancing the 8-Point Women's Agenda

Central to the protest was the advocacy for the 8-point women’s agenda, which encompasses demands for living wages, decent jobs and livelihoods, accessible quality public services, a just transition amid the climate crisis, land rights for farmers, protection of rights, sovereignty, and an end to violence against women. This comprehensive agenda underscores the protestors' vision for a society where women's rights are fully protected and advanced, highlighting the need for systemic changes to secure these objectives. The agenda calls for the government to take decisive action towards the realization of these goals, ensuring that women's voices are heard and their rights safeguarded in the face of political and economic challenges.

Reflecting on the Importance of the 1987 Philippine Constitution

The event also served as a platform to underscore the significance of the 1987 Philippine Constitution as a safeguard for women's rights and dignity. Protestors argued that the current constitutional framework, while not without its flaws, provides essential protections for women that could be undermined by the proposed charter changes. The emphasis was on the necessity of upholding and strengthening these constitutional protections to prevent the erosion of women's rights in the country. The rally in Manila on International Women's Day thus highlighted the continuing struggle for women's rights in the Philippines and the importance of collective action in advocating for meaningful change.

In reflecting on the day's events, it becomes clear that the fight for women's rights in the Philippines is far from over. The protest against charter change and the advocacy for the 8-point women's agenda represent a powerful call to action, urging society and policymakers alike to prioritize women's rights and welfare. As the voices of women continue to rise in solidarity, the hope for a more equitable and just society remains strong, anchored in the collective resolve to protect and advance women's rights in all spheres of life.