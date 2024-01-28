Eric Zuesse Advocates International Democracy to Avert World War III

The world teeters on the brink of profound change, with the specter of a third World War looming on the horizon. The key to averting this catastrophic conflict may lie in the transformative concept of international democracy and consequential amendments to the United Nations Charter. This far-reaching possibility was the focus of a recent article by investigative historian Eric Zuesse, author of a book discussing America's post-WWII dominance and the influence of billionaires on media and social sciences.

The current U.N. Charter has drawn criticism for its perceived lack of enforcement capabilities and its confinement to international laws, steering clear of intranational matters. As the author argues, human rights can only be effectively legislated and enforced on a national level, and international bodies should refrain from intervening in purely intranational matters, such as genocides or ethnic cleansings.

International Laws vs. National Issues

This standpoint was highlighted by the recent criticism from Amnesty International of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India. The global human rights organization argued that such actions should be evaluated based on international laws and not solely on national issues.

The report critiques the concept of 'Responsibility to Protect' (R2P), which is championed by the United States as a justification for interventions, sanctions, and invasions to promote democracy and 'international human rights' - a concept the author contends does not exist.

The Vision of a True International Democracy

The author advocates for the transformation of the U.N. into a true international democracy, as initially envisioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR), who aimed to outlaw empires and prevent another world war. However, the U.S., U.K., and French governments are viewed as obstructions to amending the U.N. Charter to actualize this vision.

The article concludes by holding these governments accountable for the potential failure to prevent a third world war. It underscores the urgent need for international democracy and U.N. Charter amendments to address the vulnerabilities of democratic nations to foreign interference, the rise of autocrats and populists, and the decline in democratic performance globally.