In a shocking revelation, the Islamabad police have submitted a report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, unveiling an international conspiracy to silence journalists. The investigation, part of a suo motu case on journalist protection, points to France-based individuals orchestrating attacks on senior journalist Absar Alam and YouTuber Asad Toor.

The Attack on Absar Alam: A Dark Chapter Unfolds

According to the police report, six individuals were involved in the attack on Absar Alam, a well-respected journalist in Pakistan. One suspect, Hammad Suleman, confessed to carrying out the attack at the behest of individuals residing in France in exchange for monetary compensation. The investigation report against these suspects was submitted on June 9, 2022, and arrest warrants have been issued for the accused residing abroad.

The Asad Toor Assault: An Uncanny Connection

In an eerie parallel, the same France-based individuals are believed to have orchestrated the attack on Asad Toor, a popular YouTuber. The police report confirms that the attacks on Alam and Toor are connected, both aimed at silencing journalists who dare to speak truth to power.

The Matiullah Jan Abduction: A Mystery Unraveled

The police report also mentions the abduction case of journalist Matiullah Jan. The case was registered on his brother's complaint, but it is alleged that there has been no cooperation from the plaintiff's side. This lack of cooperation has hindered the progress of the investigation, leaving many questions unanswered.

The report further reveals that no cases were registered in Islamabad by journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat. This omission raises concerns about the safety of journalists in Pakistan and the challenges they face in seeking justice.

As the date draws near to 2024-02-12, the findings of this investigation serve as a stark reminder of the threats faced by journalists in Pakistan. The international community must take notice and act to ensure the safety and protection of journalists, who play a crucial role in upholding democracy and freedom of speech.

In conclusion, the Islamabad police report exposes an alarming trend of international involvement in suppressing press freedom in Pakistan. The attacks on Absar Alam, Asad Toor, and the abduction of Matiullah Jan underscore the urgent need for action to protect journalists and uphold freedom of expression.