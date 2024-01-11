en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Internal Blockade in GOP: Freedom Caucus Challenges Leadership

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Internal Blockade in GOP: Freedom Caucus Challenges Leadership

On Capitol Hill, the GOP leadership, navigating a challenging political landscape, encountered internal resistance from the Freedom Caucus, a group of 13 conservative members. The core of their discontent stems from a bipartisan top-line spending deal, which they argue lacks substantial spending cuts and does not satisfactorily address border security issues.

Unveiling the Stalemate

The Freedom Caucus, led by Chair Bob Good (R-Va), employed a tactical blockade to express their disapproval and exert pressure on the leadership. This strategy halted the progress of three unrelated bills, indicative of the Caucus’s determination to push for an alternative agreement. The GOP, while hopeful, remains cautious about resolving the deadlock before the upcoming second vote.

Repercussions on the Floor

House Speaker Mike Johnson, despite engaging in discussions with the Caucus, has denied making any concessions. Instead, he emphasized the ongoing dialogues focused on funding options and priorities. However, this situation has sparked apprehensions about a potential partial government shutdown if a consensus is not reached by the January 19 deadline.

Senate Actions and Minority Leader’s Stance

In the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) is pushing forward with a short-term spending patch, aligning with the Schumer-Johnson agreement. Contrarily, Senate GOP appropriations member Susan Collins (R-Maine) alluded that renegotiating the deal would pose a significant challenge. On a different note, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should retain his position amidst his hospitalization and controversies, pending a briefing from the Biden administration regarding the chain of command issues.

0
Politics United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
42 seconds ago
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
It’s a significant day for the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) as they secure a notable victory in the Male’ mayoral race, led by their candidate, Adam Azim. The former ruling party’s triumph demonstrates their enduring influence in the Maldives’ capital city. The election, marked by a low voter turnout of 31.84%, saw Azim securing 45.51%
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
8 mins ago
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
17 mins ago
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
4 mins ago
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
6 mins ago
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
6 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
43 seconds
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
4 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
6 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
6 mins
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
6 mins
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
8 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
10 mins
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
17 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
22 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app