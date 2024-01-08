en English
Nigeria

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has refuted allegations linking him to a consultancy scandal involving the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria. Reports have implicated Tunji-Ojo, suggesting that a company associated with him accepted N438 million in consultancy fees from the now-suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

The Allegations

The company in question, New Planet Project Limited, was contracted for the National Social Register project, a part of social investment programs for cash transfers. This project had contracts amounting to N3 billion. Reports insinuated that Tunji-Ojo, as a signatory to the company, profited from these funds.

Minister’s Response

In an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Tunji-Ojo firmly denied any current financial involvement with New Planet Project Limited. He clarified that while he did found the company a decade ago, he resigned from his directorship role in 2019 when he was elected to the House of Representatives. He further stated that he is merely a shareholder, a position that does not violate any laws.

This controversy comes on the heels of misconduct allegations against Betta Edu, leading to her suspension by President Bola Tinubu. Among the accusations were that she directed public funds to be transferred to a private individual’s account and approved questionable expenditures. Tunji-Ojo has urged relevant agencies to scrutinize the contract processes and emphasized the importance of adhering to due process and agreements.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

