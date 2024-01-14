en English
Nigeria

Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule’s Supreme Court Victory

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule’s Supreme Court Victory

Religious leaders of different faiths in Nigeria have united in an unprecedented show of solidarity, praying for the legal victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State at the Supreme Court. The three-day interfaith prayer event, held at the national ecumenical center in Abuja, has attracted a diverse congregation of pastors, imams, bishops, and prophets, all converging with a singular purpose – to secure the governor’s continuing leadership.

Unity for Governance

Hon. Danjuma Usman Tanze, the convener of the prayer session, has pointed to the governor’s accomplishments during his first term as the motivation behind this extraordinary gathering. Governor Sule’s governance, marked by integrity and a deep reverence for God, has been highlighted as a beacon of progress for the state. Participants of the prayer event believe his leadership style should be upheld and aim to seek divine intervention for the same.

Spiritual Realm’s Assurance

Prophet Amos Akwashiki expressed confidence in the governor’s victory, stating it has been confirmed in the spiritual realm. In a similar vein, Imam Hussain Ali underscored that leadership is a divine appointment by Allah. These assertions not only indicate the faith leaders’ belief in Governor Sule’s leadership but also their conviction in the power of spiritual intervention in worldly matters.

Interfaith Prayer and Participation

The prayer event began with a Jummat prayer at the National Mosque and is set to conclude with a Thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre. The event has drawn participation from political figures, supporters, youth leaders, civil society members, journalists, and trade unionists. This broad-based participation underlines the widespread support for Governor Sule and the shared hope for his continued leadership.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

