en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Intensity Ramps Up in Iowa Republican Presidential Primary: Trump Leads as Caucus Looms

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Intensity Ramps Up in Iowa Republican Presidential Primary: Trump Leads as Caucus Looms

As the Iowa caucuses approach, the Republican presidential primary is gaining momentum, with former President Trump holding a dominant position in the polls. The caucus, slated for 7 p.m. CST on January 15, 2024, will be a decisive event in determining the GOP candidate. However, many voters may find the caucus process somewhat obscure.

Understanding the Iowa Caucus

Unlike traditional primaries where votes can be cast in multiple ways, the caucus requires personal attendance at specified venues such as churches, schools, or community centers. Participants are expected to arrive punctually and remain present throughout the event.

Eligibility for participation in the Iowa caucus demands registered party membership, though party affiliation can be altered on the caucus day. Interestingly, 17-year-olds who will reach the age of 18 by Election Day are also permitted to participate.

The caucus process is largely public, with attendees engaging in open discussions and endorsing candidates before a secret ballot is cast. The precincts’ results are subsequently gathered and reported by the local party leadership to the Iowa Republican Party for a statewide tally.

The Democratic Caucus: A Different Schedule

In a departure from tradition, the Democratic National Committee has reshuffled its primary calendar to prioritize states with greater diversity, resulting in a separate date for the Democratic caucus. This caucus will concentrate solely on party affairs without a presidential preference contest. Instead, the Iowa Democratic Party has initiated registration for a mail-in caucus from November 1, with results slated for announcement on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2023.

The Republican Hopefuls

Ahead of the caucus, the Republican presidential primary field is intensively campaigning in Iowa. Despite lagging in the polls behind Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis is fervently campaigning, drawing attention to the significance of the Iowa caucuses for his presidential aspirations. Other contenders like Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are also vying for support in Iowa, but DeSantis has realigned his campaign to focus on the state, gaining the endorsement of influential figures within Iowa.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dramatic Turn in Taiwan's Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Bongo-Chapchha's Electoral Landscape: A Close Look at Voter Demographics

By BNN Correspondents

Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Congress' Remark Stirs Political Waters

By Rafia Tasleem

Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes

By Salman Akhtar

Ballot Positions Finalized for Cambodia's Senate Elections; Nigeria Ge ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Ballot Positions Finalized for Cambodia's Senate Elections; Nigeria Ge ...
heart comment 0
Imran Khan and PTI Barred from Upcoming Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan and PTI Barred from Upcoming Legislative Elections
Sadiq Khan Warns of Potential Hard-Right Wave in 2024 Elections

By Bijay Laxmi

Sadiq Khan Warns of Potential Hard-Right Wave in 2024 Elections
Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Aiyedatiwa Calls for Peaceful Conduct in Ondo Election, Outlines Policy Priorities
DeSantis Doubles Down on Iowa Campaigning Ahead of Key Republican Caucus

By Bijay Laxmi

DeSantis Doubles Down on Iowa Campaigning Ahead of Key Republican Caucus
Latest Headlines
World News
Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
16 seconds
Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Expresses Hope for Belgium's European Council Presidency
37 seconds
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Expresses Hope for Belgium's European Council Presidency
Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles
1 min
Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles
Liverpool's Klopp Turns Dream into Reality for Specially-Abled Fan
1 min
Liverpool's Klopp Turns Dream into Reality for Specially-Abled Fan
United Cup Tennis Tournament: Nations Clash on Court; Australia Leads Against USA
1 min
United Cup Tennis Tournament: Nations Clash on Court; Australia Leads Against USA
Dramatic Turn in Taiwan's Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project
2 mins
Dramatic Turn in Taiwan's Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project
Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday
2 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
7 mins
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
7 mins
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
24 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
31 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app