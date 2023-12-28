Intense Overnight Raids by Israeli Forces in West Bank: A Strategic Move?

Israeli forces executed one of the most intense raids in the occupied West Bank on the night of December 27, targeting multiple cities in a coordinated overnight operation. The cities hit included Hebron, Halhul, Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, el-Bireh, Jericho, and especially Ramallah, the administrative center of the Palestinian Authority. The operation focused on Palestinian money exchange outlets, which Israeli authorities claim have been used to finance resistance movements.

Operation Details and Casualties

In the course of the raids, Israeli forces employed tear gas, stun grenades, and controlled explosions to gain entry into the targeted buildings, confiscating documents and detaining business owners. The operations led to clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians, particularly in al-Manara Square in Ramallah, where at least one person was killed and 15 others were injured.

The escalation of violence in the West Bank has been ongoing since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began on October 7. Since then, over 300 people have been killed in West Bank raids, and nearly 4,800 Palestinians have been arrested. In Gaza, more than 21,000 people have been killed and at least 55,000 injured in Israeli attacks.

Analysts Interpretations

Analysts suggest that the intensified raids in the West Bank are part of Israel’s strategy to avoid a full-scale confrontation and to consolidate its control over the Palestinian territory. Some even propose it could be a pretext to eliminate the Palestinian Authority.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Amidst the Israeli offensive, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza. Over 150,000 people, including children, women, and the elderly, have been displaced, with many living in makeshift tents. The city of Khan Younis is under heavy bombardment, with 50 Palestinians reported killed and 12 wounded near the al Amal hospital. Israeli forces aim to annihilate the Hamas movement, which controls the enclave. The massive civilian casualties have raised concerns among Western allies about radicalizing a new generation of Palestinians and spreading fighting to other areas across the Middle East.