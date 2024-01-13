en English
Jamaica

Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach

Integrity is the cornerstone of any functioning democracy, and the Integrity Commission of Jamaica has been established with the mandate to ensure that this principle is upheld. However, recent events have unfolded that raise questions about the balance of power within the Commission. The concern primarily revolves around the Director of Information and Complaints, a central figure within the commission, and his potential overreach of authority.

Questioning Authority within the Integrity Commission

Solicitor General Marlene Aldred brought this issue to light during a recent review of the Integrity Commission Act by Parliament’s joint select committee. Aldred posited that the Director of Information and Complaints may be mistakenly assuming the authority to issue summons. This power, she clarified, is reserved solely for the Director of Investigations.

It’s a significant concern, given the potential implications for the Commission’s operations. If the Director of Information and Complaints was indeed stepping outside his rightful jurisdiction, it could lead to a distortion of the Commission’s mandate and potential misuse of power.

Integrity Commission’s Response

In response to these concerns, the Integrity Commission presented a definitive rebuttal. Issued on Friday, the statement clarified that the Director of Information and Complaints has never exercised the authority to issue a summons. This is a task that falls outside the purview of his responsibilities and is an action that he is not legally empowered to undertake.

The Commission’s statement serves to reiterate the demarcation of roles within its framework. The Director of Information and Complaints, it clarified, primarily undertakes the review of statutory declarations. The issuance of summons is an action intrinsically linked to the investigative process, a responsibility that falls under the Director of Investigations.

Preserving the Integrity of the Integrity Commission

The incident underscores the importance of clarity in the division of power within bodies such as the Integrity Commission. Checks and balances are crucial to prevent potential overreach and to preserve the integrity of institutions that hold public officials accountable.

Jamaica Law Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

